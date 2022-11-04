Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AFL opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

