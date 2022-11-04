Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.21 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,744,072 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

