Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 691 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

