Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $48.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

