Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $78.38 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.