Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,591 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.27% of Lumentum worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,573,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,870,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $72.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

