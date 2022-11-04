Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,473 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average of $217.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.