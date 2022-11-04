Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 77,979 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,979 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Kroger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

