1,502 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

