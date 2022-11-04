Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 15,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 338,188 shares.The stock last traded at $31.44 and had previously closed at $28.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -14.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercury General by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

