First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 186.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

