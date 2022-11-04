John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,860 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

