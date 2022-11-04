Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,123,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

DECK stock opened at $356.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

