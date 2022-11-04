Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,499.4% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 514,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $42.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.