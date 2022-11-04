abrdn plc Purchases 16,973 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

abrdn plc lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

