Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,106,000 after purchasing an additional 430,704 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 6.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX opened at $585.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.19.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

