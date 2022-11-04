Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,657 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

PBR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

