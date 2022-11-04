Dakota Wealth Management Has $254,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

INSP stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.