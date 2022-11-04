Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUA stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.