Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 4,146.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Brigham Minerals



Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

