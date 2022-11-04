Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 292.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,038,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

