Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POR opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

