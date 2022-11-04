Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 54,000 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,853,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celsius by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 166,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $88.88 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.