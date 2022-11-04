abrdn plc Sells 943 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,891 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average is $242.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

