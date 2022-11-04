abrdn plc Sells 9,673 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $72.16 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

