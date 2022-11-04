Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,995. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

