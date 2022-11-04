Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,890 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.