Fifth Third Bancorp Has $323,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

