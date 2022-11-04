Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after buying an additional 732,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

