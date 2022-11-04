Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

EVRG opened at $61.54 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

