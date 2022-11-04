Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

STNG stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

