Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

