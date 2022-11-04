Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,059,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.