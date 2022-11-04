Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,708 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at $193,101,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $9,331,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

