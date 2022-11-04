Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,779 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,478.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,236.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,154.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.