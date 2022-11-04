International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

