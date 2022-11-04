Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Loews by 100.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 35.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $55.22 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

