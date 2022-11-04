Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

