Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,189,361 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,189,361 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

