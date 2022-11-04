Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,670 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.