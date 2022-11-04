Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

