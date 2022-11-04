Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

