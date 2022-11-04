Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.