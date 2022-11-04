OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.91 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML opened at $439.92 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

