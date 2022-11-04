WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 27.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

