Royce & Associates LP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 3.1 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.