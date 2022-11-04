State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $194,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 11,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 862,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

