Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $8.78 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 11,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 862,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $170.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

