OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,595 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

