Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

WTFC opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

